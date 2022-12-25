Police arrest fake doctor in Ondo for stitching pregnant woman’s womb and urinary tract together

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old man, Mr Olalekan Rabiu, for parading himself as a medical doctor and operating an illegal hospital.

The suspect who has been practising and parading as the CMD of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, was arrested after a failed Caesarean Section on a pregnant woman in the hospital.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Akure on Friday, December 23, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyediran Oyeyemi, said Rabiu was arrested by a team of special intervention squad when the report of unprofessionalism was reported against him.

According to the CP, the suspect carried out a Caesarean surgery on a pregnant woman (name withheld) who was later rushed to Mother and Child Hospital due to excessive bleeding from her private part.

“It was discovered that the self-acclaimed Doctor stitched the womb and the urinary tract together and it was…