Putin doesn’t want peace – NATO

Transatlantic military alliance, NATO has stated its belief that Russia is not sincere about wanting peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February, NATO members have been providing consistent military assistance to Ukraine.

NATO founding member, US and UK have been the biggest contributors to Ukraine militarily and following Ukraine’s president, Volodimir Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House this week, Russian President Putin said on Thursday, December 22 that he wants the war to end.

On Friday, speaking to the Financial Times, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Kremlin’s “invitations to negotiations” only aim to buy Russia time to prepare for a new offensive against Ukraine.

“It was (Vladimir) Putin who started the war. He can end it today by getting out of Ukraine. Right now, he shows no signs that he is seeking real peace,” Stoltenberg said.

