Saving Mr. Banks star, Ronan Vibert dies aged 58 following a battle with a ‘short illness’

Veteran British actor, Ronan Vibert has died at the age of 58 following a battle with a ‘short illness.’

The 58-year-old film and television actor passed away at a Florida hospital on Thursday, confirmed his management team to Hollywoodreporter.com.

Ronan, who was born in Cambridge and brought up in South Wales, worked with many top directors during a successful career after studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He was well known for works including Rome, Dracula and The Snowman as well as Saving Mr. Banks.

In recent years he had moved to Florida and died after a “brief illness” with more details not revealed.

He leaves behind his wife Jess Vibert and according to Deadline.com, a private family service will be held soon, before a celebration of his life in London.

The accomplished actor saw him comfortably move between roles in films, television series, and on stage.

His earlier successes included the miniseries Traffik which served as…