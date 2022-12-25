See how Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin gave out whooping 100 Million Naira cash gifts and trailer loads of noodles to Nigerians in Christmas Celebration (Watch Video)

In a trending video on Twitter, the popular prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is seen distributing food, noodles and over 100 million naira cash gift to thousands of Nigerians as they celebrate love and the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. 

 

The kind gesture of the Man of God was well received and appreciated by both international and local beneficiaries, as they thanked PAPA J as the prophet is fondly called and prayed that God will continue to bless and multiply his ministry, foundation and family. 

 

I feel this is a good way a billionaire prophet like PAPA J should celebrate Christmas. Let me know what you think on the comment section.  Wishing you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2023.

 

Watch the trending video below…

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

