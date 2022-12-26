BBNaija’s Maria Chike shades ‘ignorant’ Nigerians celebrating Christmas the western style

BBNaija’s Maria Chike Benjamin has shaded ignorant Nigerians who are celebrating Christmas the Western way without fully understanding how and why certain things are done.
Tackling those who have presents under their Christmas trees now, Maria via her Twitter handle wrote;
”Why am I seeing gift boxes and present under y’all Christmas trees??
Did you forgot Santa leaves the North Pole on the 24th and down your roof/chimney to drop off the presents? Y’all so funny. Understand the spirit of Christmas, just don’t do it cause others are”
Source: Linda Ikeji