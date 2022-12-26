Black teens assaulted by white men for swimming in a pool “reserved for white people” in South Africa (video)

Police in South Africa are investigating a case of assault after a group of white men allegedly attacked two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort outside Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.

According to the victims’ sister, Tumii, the white men tried to prevent her brothers from using what they claim is an ‘only whites’ swimming pool at the resort.

“Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the “white people” here. The Oranje-Vrystraat we love Merry Christmas,” she wrote.

A video of the racially-motivated confrontation she posted on Twitter has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a white man is seen slapping a 13-year-old boy, who is then thrown back into the pool when he tries to get up. The man then appears to try to choke the 18 year old.

Attempts to break up the confrontation fail and the…