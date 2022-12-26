Fire kills family of 3 in Abuja

A family of three has been killed by a fire that razed down their house located at Slaughter Site, Gwagwa town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Trust reported that the incident which occurred on Thursday morning December 22, was allegedly caused by power outage in the area.

A neighbour to the deceased, Abubakar Abdullahi, who put the time of the incident as 4am, said the head of the family, simply known as Sulaiman Tela, his wife and their only one son, were burnt to death in the incident.

All efforts by a crowd to get access into the house, a bungalow, was unsuccessful, as the main entrance was locked with padlock.

Chief imam of Gwagwa, Malam Kasim Shuaib, said the remains of the three, were buried in the town’s cemetery in accordance to Islamic rites.