Man kills his girlfriend’s relative in Cross River so as to evade paying the N1.2m she lent him to boost his business

The police in Cross River state have apprehended a 49-year-old man identified as Eyo Etim Bassey, for allegedly organizing the abduction of his girlfriend’s relative, Harmony Edemawen, and then killing her and dumping her body inside a septic tank.

The deceased was abducted from her home at Ikot Offiong Ambai in Akpabuyo LGA of the state on December 22, 2022. Investigations by the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, ACKS, a tactical Unit of the Cross River state Police Command led to the arrest of the suspect. A search by the police led to the discovery of the lifeless body of the deceased inside the septic tank. Her body was later taken to the mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe, said