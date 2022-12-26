Photo of police officer who allegedly shot female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, dead in Lagos

A photo of the police officer who allegedly shot dead a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, dead in the Ajiwe area of Lagos state on Christmas day, has been shared online.

Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong posted the photo online. He gave the name of the officer as ASP Ayuba.

The trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) allegedly killed the lawyer in the Ajah area of the state while she was driving with her husband. The unnamed policeman attached to the Ajah Police Station and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem, who was with members of her family.

After the policeman shot Raheem, she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police command spokesperson said the suspect is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), adding that the officer and two others had been arrested.