“We will ensure that justice is served speedily” – Babajide Sanwo-Olu reacts after a lawyer was shot dead by police on Christmas day

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured that justice will be served speedily in the case of the lawyer shot dead by a police officer on Christmas day.

Bolanle Raheem was out with her family on Christmas day when a policeman stopped their car and, before they could park, he fired his gun, hitting the lawyer in the presence of her loved ones.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu sympathised with Bolanle’s family and friends. He also assured that “the accused persons will have their day in court”.

