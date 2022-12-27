Congressman-elect George Santos admits lying about some key life moments before getting elected

Long Island Congressman-elect, George Santos has finally reacted to some serious allegations against him which centered on “lying”.

Santos who spoke on WABC radio on Monday, December 26, confessed to lying while running to represent the people of New York’s 3rd District, which includes northern Long Island and northeast Queens.

He admitted he did embellish his resume after a New York Times article exposed him. Santos disclosed that he never graduated from a college or worked directly for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs despite once claiming it all to be true.

The lawmaker further stated that he is remaining steadfast and won’t step down after getting busted. He also said he is confident he will still be sworn in as congressman on January 3.

He added;