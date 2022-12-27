Gunmen kill ex-NAF female officer in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a retired squadron leader, Mrs. Hellen Godos, in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The gunmen attacked the residence of the deceased in the Dong area of Jos North at about 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The kidnappers shot sporadically into the air to scare residents of the community before proceeding to the residence of the retired squadron leader.

One of the residents of the house who escaped disclosed that some of the kidnappers positioned themselves around the house while four of them forced their way into the building and attempted to abduct the retired squadron leader’s son, which was resisted by the woman.

“In the process of pleading and trying to hold back her son from being kidnapped, one of the kidnappers pulled the trigger and shot the woman at close range. The retired squadron leader died on the spot; another occupant was shot in his leg while the kidnappers went away with the son of the…