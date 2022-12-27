Kidnappers kill three siblings and motorcyclist in Taraba after collecting N60m ransom

Three abducted siblings have been killed alongside a motorcycle rider by kidnappers who collected N60million ransom from the children’s father in Taraba State.

Daily Trust reported that the incident occurred at a forest near Garin Dogo in Lau Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, December 25.

Though the kidnappers demanded for N100m from the father of young boys who is a cattle dealer known as Alhaji Musa, however they settled for N60m after negotiation.

A motorcycle rider who was hired to deliver the ransom to the abductors at a forest near the village, was killed by the kidnappers after they had killed the three siblings.

The victims were buried in the village on Monday, December 26. The killings have been confirmed by police spokesman in the state, DSP Usman Abdullahi.