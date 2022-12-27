Lagos State Govt seals Wonderland Lagos after guest was electrocuted

The Lagos State Government has ordered the full closure and suspension of activities at the Kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos- an event venue after a yet-to-be-identified guest was electrocuted.

The incident which occurred on Boxing Day, Monday afternoon, December, 26, led to pandemonium as fun seekers hurriedly left the facility.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team stated that this intervention has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly kids at the venue to prevent accidents that can lead to injuires and fatalities.

Mr. Lanre Mojola further disclosed that the event venue owner – Mr Ezekiel Adamu had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed…