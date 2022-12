Yoruba actor Kamal Adebayo, better known as Sir Kay-Kamoru is dead.

The actor, known for his unique slangs in movies, is the father of skitmaker Isbae U.

His death comes just months after Isbae U surprised him with N1m cash as a birthday gift.

Yoruba actors have taken to Instagram to mourn him.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.