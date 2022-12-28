Bandits attack another Kaduna community, abduct 16 as other victims regain freedom after three weeks in captivity

Sixteen people have been reportedly abducted in yet another attack on Angwa Pa community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

A resident of the area said the incident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after Christmas Day’s attack on Angwan Aku, also in Kajuru LGA, where one person was killed and 45 others abducted.

The resident of the village said that the bandits invaded the community at about 7pm and surrounded the village.

He said 53 people were abducted but 37 of them escaped and returned home yesterday morning, leaving 16 others in captivity.

According to him, small villages that are sparsely populated are now the targets of the bandits.

“We didn’t expect that the bandits will attack Angwan Pa because, after the attack on Anguwan Aku on Sunday, soldiers were deployed to condone the area,” he said.

“The bandits came around 7:30pm Monday and surrounded the village. They…