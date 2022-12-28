FG to announce salary increment for civil servants —Ngige

The Federal Government says it will soon make a pronouncement on salary increase for civil servants to meet up with the economic realities in the country occasioned by inflation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja.

The minister said a Presidential Committee on Salaries is currently reviewing salaries with a plan to announce its decision in early 2023.

The minister had recently hinted that the government would adjust workers salaries to cushion the effect of rising costs of living in the country.

Fielding questions on the issue, Ngige said: “Yes, I am saying that the Presidential Committee on Salaries is working hand-in-hand with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission.

“The commission is mandated by the Act establishing them to fix salaries, wages, and emoluments in not only the public service.

“If you want their assistance and you are in the private…