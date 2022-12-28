Ghana Police reiterate ban on alarmist new year prophecies

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated the ban on alarmist new year prophecies.

The West African country’s police which banned what it described as “misleading” new year prophecies in churches which it said could cause panic and are likely to endanger lives in 2021, said in a statement released today, December 27, that the ban is still in place.

“A year ago today, December 27, 2021, the Ghana police service drew the attention of the general public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies, and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.

“We wish to commend the public, particularly religious groups, for their cooperation over the period by being circumspect and conscious of the law and adopting legally acceptable means of communicating prophecies to those affected.

“This has contributed greatly to creating an environment where people are able to freely profess…