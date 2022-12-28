“I apologize to those who may have been deceived by my action”

An Anglican priest in Nnewi Diocese, Anambra State, Rev. Makuo Ogbuchukwu Lotanna, has announced his decision to return to the church three months after he resigned.

Lotanna, a lawyer from Mbanagu Otolo Nnewi, had stated in his resignation letter on September 10, 2022, that he received a divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy.

He claimed that the movement, which would be called “Gideonites” was aimed at encouraging polygamy, with a vision to reducing the rate of sexual sins in society.

He also said the place of worship would be called “Gideonites Temple”, adding that polygamy is not a sin, contrary to what is generally being preached.

According to him, what God hates is divorce of any type, and sleeping with another man’s wife.

He insisted that God desired men to even marry more than one wife, instead of going for someone’s wife or ladies they were not married to.

However, in a letter dated Monday, December 26, 2022 and titled; …