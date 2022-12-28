‘I hit her with a pestle’- Suspect recounts how he murdered his Abuja-based girlfriend who he met on Facebook two years ago (video)

Operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a 31-year-old man identified as Edeh Tochukwu, who killed his lover, 48-year-old Ijeoma Felix in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 24, 2022.

While being paraded before newsmen on Tuesday, December 27, Edeh stated that he and Ijeoma met on Facebook two years ago, and that their relationship blossomed to the point where he moved into her two-bedroom residence in the Lugbe area of the FCT.

He claimed that their relationship began to deteriorate when she started to question his every move.

”Whenever anyone calls me on the phone, she was always angry. I couldn’t express myself. I can’t stay on the phone for more than five minutes. She will pick offence. She will insult me”

Recounting what transpired on October 24, Edeh said he had an argument with the deceased over a Highlander car she gave to him, which he had sold without her consent. He claims the argument turned violent .