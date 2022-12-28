IGP recommends immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, the officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, responsible for the shooting and killing of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem.

Bolanle was shot in the chest by the trigger-happy cop at Ajiwe, Ajah area of the state while returning home from church service with her family on Christmas Day.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, said the IGP gave the recommendation as he awaits detailed report on the incident.

“The IGP noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force,” the statement read.

“He further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case…