NDLEA arrests 18,940 suspects in two years

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency says it has arrested 18,940 suspects for different drug-related offences in the past two years.

Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba-Marwa, the Chairman of the agency disclosed this at an award presentation in Yola on Tuesday, December 27.

The award was conferred on him by the Adamawa Honours Society in recognition of his outstanding service to the nation.

He said the agency secured 3,324 convictions, seized 5.4 kilogramme of different control drugs, and narcotic substances, and rehabilitated 3,326 drug abusers within the period under review.

The NDLEA boss urged parents, community, and religious leaders to upscale campaigns to tame the menace, saying, “drugs do not discriminate against tribe, religion or region”.

The agency, he said, recently acquired drug and lie test kits, adding that intending couples should be tested for drug use before marriage.

“Drug tests will determine the innocence or otherwise of couples and save…