Singer Ashanti to shed light on sexual harassment in the music industry

American singer, Ashanti hopes to shed more light on the sexual harassment which she claims occurs in the American music industry after bravely sharing her story earlier this month.

The 42-year-old hitmaker – full name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas – opened up to People magazine on Tuesday December 27, about the hardships that she has had to overcome during her two decade career.

She said: ‘Honestly, I’m not sure if another artist would be able to deal with what I’ve dealt with.’

Ashanti had revealed that a close-knit male music producer had offered her two songs for free, originally, before walking back on the offer and giving her the ultimatum of showering with him or paying $40,000 for each song.

She said: ‘I really, genuinely thought he was joking. You can feel like someone’s cool, and in the back of their mind, they have an ulterior motive.

‘Things like that can happen to Ashanti, so it can happen to anyone — and I’ve heard worse stories.’

Earlier this…