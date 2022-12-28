Slain Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem was expecting twins, husband says

Lagos lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, who was killed on Christmas Day by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was expecting twins, her husband, Gbenga said.

Bolanle was shot in the chest by the trigger-happy cop at Ajiwe, Ajah area of the state while returning home from church service with her family.

It was learnt that Bolanle, who left a five-year-old daughter, conceived again after years of trying.

Her husband disclosed this during the visit of the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to their Ajah residence on Tuesday December 27.

Secretary of the Ikeja NBA, Issa Adedokun, who reported on their visit, said Mr. Raheem confirmed his wife was four months pregnant with twins.

Adedokun said the NBA Ikeja delegation was led by Vice Chairman, Mrs. Amadigwe-Dike, who heads the Human Rights Committee.

During the visit, Mr. Gbenga Raheem, husband of the deceased narrated how his darling wife was shot by a police officer from Ajiwe police…