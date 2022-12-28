Ukraine’s 20 wealthiest people lose over $20 billion in 2022 due to Russia’s full-scale invasion

Russia’s all-out invasion drastically reduced the net worth of Ukraine’s wealthiest, according to a new report by Forbes magazine as Russia destroyed plants and factories shrinking Ukriane’s economy by a third.

Altogether, Ukraine’s 20 richest people are worth $22.5 billion, down by over $20 billion from February 2022, Forbes Ukraine reported on Dec. 27.

In recent years, the oligarchs who control vital industries such as machinery, raw material, banking, agriculture, and chemical, invariably found themselves at the top of annual financial ratings but 2022 has been made different due to the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov kept first place in the ranking, just like last year.

However, Akhmetov who owns DTEK energy company and Metinvest steel and mining conglomerate lost $9.3 billion due to Russia’s all-out war in his native Donbas.

His net worth is now estimated at $4.4 billion.

The tycoon’s long list of painful business losses…