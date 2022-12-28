Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologise again after repeating holocaust slur that initially got her suspended

Whoopi Goldberg has once again apologized for her comments that the Holocaust was “not about race”.

The TV host granted a recent interview in which she reiterated the same Holocaust slur that got her suspended from “The View” last February.

Whoopi Goldberg had told the Sunday Times of London: ” My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race’.”

After her interview, a rep for the 67-year-old provided a statement to The Post on Tuesday, Dec 27.

In her new statement, she attempted to clarify that she was simply referencing her past hurtful remarks, not “doubling down” on them.

Goldberg said in the statement: “Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time.

“It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on…