The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has shared the photo of ASP Dambri Vandi, the officer who allegedly shot dead Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, at Ajah roundabout on Christmas day, December 25.

He posted the photo on his Twitter page and said the investigation report was earlier today, forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.

