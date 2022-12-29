



A video of a masquerade showing excitement as a female fan twerked for him. has gone viral. The masquerade was out for his routine street entertainment when the female fan and her friend accosted him. The excited female fan sprayed him some money before twerking for him. The masquerade then moved towards the female fan to ''receive the twerking'' Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Masquerade forgets his traditional duties as female fan twerks for him (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji