“No family members were hurt” Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim reacts to bomb attack at Azad Palace that claimed lives (video)

Young Progressive Party’s Presidential candidate, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim has reacted to the bomb attack at Azad Palace in Kogi State.

The attack took place earlier today, Dec 29, and resulted in the death of at least 3 people while many others were injured.

Reacting, Prince Malik who is from the Kogi royal family, thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support shown to his family.

He said His Majesty is safe and no harm came to any member of his family.

He expressed his condolences to those who died in the attack.

Watch a video from the scene below.