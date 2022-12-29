“No family members were hurt” Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim reacts to bomb attack at Azad Palace that claimed lives (video)

By
Headliners
-
2


63adfdd2edade

Young Progressive Party’s Presidential candidate, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim has reacted to the bomb attack at Azad Palace in Kogi State.

 

The attack took place earlier today, Dec 29, and resulted in the death of at least 3 people while many others were injured.

 

63adfdf8a5873

 

Reacting, Prince Malik who is from the Kogi royal family, thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support shown to his family.

 

63adfe177c84f

63adfe2c712b5

 

He said His Majesty is safe and no harm came to any member of his family.

 

63adfe53c8bef

63adfe8258cd6

 

He expressed his condolences to those who died in the attack.

 

63adfea35af71

 

Watch a video from the scene below.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR