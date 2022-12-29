Seven women burnt to death as bus explodes on Sagamu-Benin expressway

Tragedy struck around the Odogbolu area along the Sagamu-Benin expressway in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, after seven women were burnt to death while seven others sustained varying degrees of injury, as a bus they were commuting in exploded today Wednesday, December 28.

According to reports, the Mazda bus marked AGL886YD, carrying 15 passengers suddenly burst into flames due to engine oil overflow along the highway.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the incident occured on Wednesday at 2:50pm. According to him, the corps learnt from an eyewitness that the lone fatal crash was coming from Kosofe area of Lagos inbound Epe for a church revival when its engine suddenly caught fire.