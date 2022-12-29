We have severance package law — Osun speaker reacts to directive on return of official cars

Speaker of the Osun house of assembly, Timothy Owoeye has reacted to the state government’s directive for former appointees of the state to return official cars.

Speaking during the assembly’s plenary in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, December 28, Owoeye said there is a need to meet government officials to discuss the matter as there is a public office holders (payment of pension and severance packages) bill that was passed into law in 2019.

He said the law which was passed into law in June 2019 during the administration of Gboyega Oyetola, allows public office holders to receive pension and severance packages.

The speaker further revealed that Teslim Igbalaye, the secretary to the state government (SSG), and Kasim Akinleye, the chief of staff to the governor, have been invited to the house for discussion on the matter.

He said;