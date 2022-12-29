You still have my heart. I miss you, I love you

Model, Fancy Acholonu has tendered a public apology to actor Alex Ekubo months after she called off their wedding.

Recall that in August 2021, Fancy announced on her Instagram page that she was calling off her relationship and wedding plans with Alex. In her post, she stated that it is important everyone ”finds their happiness and live in their truth”.



The couple got engaged in May 2021 and had planned to get married by the end of the year. She however took to social media to call off their engagement.

However, in a post shared on her Instagram page this evening, Fancy expressed her love for Alex and added that she misses him. She asked him to forgive her for the way she handled things.