Football world react after the death of Brazilian legend, Pele

The football world has been thrown into mourning following the death of Brazil legend, Pele.

The Brazilian legend passed away on Thursday, December 29, after battling with colon cancer which left him hospitalized for a month.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to hospital in late November 2022.

The hospital confirmed that Pele died “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition”.

The Brazilian Football Confederation said: “Pele was much more than the greatest sportsperson of all time.

“Our king of football was the greatest exponent of a victorious Brazil, who was never afraid when faced with difficulty. He promised his father a World Cup and he presented us with three.

“The King gave us a new Brazil and we are so thankful for his…