Nigerian man arrested with over N40m worth of drugs in Philippines

A 36-year-old Nigerian man believed to be linked to the West African Drug Syndicate (WADS) has been arrested in Las Piñas City, in the Philippines.

Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said the suspect, Nnaemeka Nwoke alias Eggy, was arrested after he tried to sell illegal drugs to undercover police officers during a bust led by the Southern Police District (SPD) on Thursday, December 29, 2022, inside a subdivision in Barangay (village) Talon 5.

Seized from his possession were suspected ecstasy tablets, shabu (crystal meth), and cocaine.

Police said the confiscated illegal drugs have an estimated total DDB value amounting to P5.423 million.

The NCRPO said Nwoke is now detained at the SPD headquarters pending the filing of complaints for violations of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The pieces of evidence meanwhile were turned over to SPD’s Crime…