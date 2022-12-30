Premier League players to honour Pele by wearing black armbands and holding a minute’s applause before games this weekend

The Premier League has announced clubs will pay tribute to Pele during the upcoming round of matches, following the Brazilian legend’s death on Thursday December 29.

The Brazilian football legend passed away at the age of 82 at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career,’ the Premier League said in a statement.

‘Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends.’

The Premier League confirmed plans for clubs to honour to Pele’s contribution to football, with a minute’s applause to be held prior to kick-offs in this weekend’s matches.

Players and match officials will also wear black armbands.

West Ham and Brentford will be the first clubs to pay tribute with the London derby kicking off the Premier League weekend…