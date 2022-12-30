She thought Alex would remain stagnant when she left

Social media commentator, Dr Peng, has shared his opinion on model, Fancy Acholonu publicly apologizing to ex-fiance, Alex Ekubo.

Recall that Fancy took to her Instagram page this evening to issue an apology to Alex months after breaking up with him via social media, and calling off their wedding. Read here

Reacting to Fancy’s apology post, Dr Peng said the model probably thought Alex would remain stagnant, however, the actor has since “built a mansion, bagged a dotorate and everything started falling in places for him,” after their public break-up.

Peng went on to suggest that Fancy might have been the ‘witch’ stalling Alex’s progress.

He then advised men not to accept women who have “refused to be kept,” back into their lives.

See his tweets below…