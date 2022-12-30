Singer Paul Okoye and his lover, Ivy, jet out for the New Year holiday (video)

Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy, took to Instagram to share a lovely video of them holding hands as they jet out of the country for the New Year celebrations.



Source: Linda Ikeji

