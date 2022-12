The son of Tobi and Anu Bakre has turned one and the couple shared new photos of him with their social media followers.

The couple, who welcomed their son Abdulmalik on Dec. 30, 2021, have mostly kept his face away from the camera when sharing photos and videos of him.

To mark his first birthday, the parents did a photoshoot and shared photos online.

Former BBNaija reality star Tobi wrote in the caption that their son is the best thing to ever happen to them.