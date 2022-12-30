“We will not leave UEFA for now’ Russian football federation says 10 months after it was banned from football competitions for invasion of Ukraine

The Russian Football Union wants its teams to return to international competition after European football’s governing body, UEFA, banned Moscow from competitions since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February.

The Russian Football Federation, RFS President Alexandre Dyukov (pictured above) said on Friday, December 30 that the body has decided not to leave UEFA for the time being.

Russia has been barred from international soccer for 10 months now, following the invasion of Ukraine. According to Dyukov, a working group should enable both sides to achieve a speedy international return of Russian national and club teams.

The Russian federation president wants to invite representatives from UEFA, world football federation FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as soon as possible to participate in the working group.

Dyukov hopes Russia will be able to participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

