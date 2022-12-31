Cristiano Ronaldo completes £173m-a-year transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr (photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a transfer to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr following his bitter departure from Manchester United.

The 37-year-old had been without a club since United mutually terminated his contract in November, ending a tumultuous second spell at Old Trafford.

He was sacked after an explosive and unsanctioned interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised manager Erik ten Hag and club owners the Glazers while claiming that he was “betrayed” by the club.

Now the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has found a new team in Al-Nassr where he is expected to earn around £173million per year in the Middle East.

A statement from the club on Friday night, December 30 read: “This is more than history in the making.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome, Cristiano, to your new home.”

Ronaldo…