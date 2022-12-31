Actress and second wife of actor Yul Edochie, Judy, is celebrating her birthday today, December 31.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress reflected on her life in the past one year. She wrote;

”I learnt a great deal of lessons this year..

I never knew I had so much endurance in me until endurance became the only option….

God really showed me that I’m one of his strongest creations …

:

My life is a miracle….

So many things left unsaid…

People assuming the worst and running with it…

Some bloggers ganging up against me to dim my light and tarnish my image…

:

But God is still God….

Me still standing tall with God and letting nothing or nobody stand in my way.

:

Everything about me is a testimony…

God’s protection is ever surrounding me…

I have absolutely nothing to be afraid of…

:

Happy beautiful birthday to me again!!!

It’s still my day..

:

And a happy birthday to all my birthday mates…

We rock.

:

Thank you guys for all the love your showering on me!!! I…