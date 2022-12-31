Actress and second wife of actor Yul Edochie, Judy, is celebrating her birthday today, December 31.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress reflected on her life in the past one year. She wrote;
”I learnt a great deal of lessons this year..
I never knew I had so much endurance in me until endurance became the only option….
God really showed me that I’m one of his strongest creations …
:
My life is a miracle….
So many things left unsaid…
People assuming the worst and running with it…
Some bloggers ganging up against me to dim my light and tarnish my image…
:
But God is still God….
Me still standing tall with God and letting nothing or nobody stand in my way.
:
Everything about me is a testimony…
God’s protection is ever surrounding me…
I have absolutely nothing to be afraid of…
:
Happy beautiful birthday to me again!!!
It’s still my day..
:
And a happy birthday to all my birthday mates…
We rock.
:
Thank you guys for all the love your showering on me!!! I…
Source: Linda Ikeji