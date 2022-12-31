“Mary mother of Christ most probably wore makeup and nose ring” Daddy Freeze replies lady who boasted that her natural look and decent dressing made her stand out in the midst of women wearing makeup

Daddy Freeze has reacted to a post made by a lady who boasted that she stood out in the midst of other women because she wore no makeup and was decently dressed.

 

The lady wrote that all eyes were on her, not on the ladies who “pancaked their faces”, at an event she attended.

 

She then advised women to embrace their natural beauty and dress decently. 

 

Reacting, Daddy Freeze told her that she is ignorant and just chasing clout.

 

He then asked her if Igbo women in the precolonial era who went topless were indecent. He added that Mary, mother of Christ, most likely wore makeup and had a big nose ring.

 

Freeze went on to ask “who defines decent dressing?”

 

He further stated that most of what we consider modest or decent are borrowed beliefs from the colonial masters.

 

