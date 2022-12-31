Nigerian lawyers must ensure Bolanle Raheem did not die in vain – Femi Falana

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, has stated that Nigerian lawyers must ensure that the death of the Lagos-based legal practitioner, Mrs Bolanle Raheem is not in vain.

Raheem was shot dead on December 25 2022 in the Ajah area of the state sparking outrage from many Nigerians.

The Police Service Commission has suspended an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, named as the officer responsible for the killing.

In a statement on Friday, December 30, Falana condemned the murder and asked the Nigerian Bar Association to mobilise the masses against police brutality in Nigeria.

“Nigerian lawyers must ensure that Mrs Bolanle Raheem does not die in vain like others who were dispatched to their untimely graves before her,” he stated.

“Indeed, the best tribute that the NBA can pay to the deceased is to use her cold-blooded murder to mobilise the Nigerian people to end police brutality in Nigeria.