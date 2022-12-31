Phone seller absonds after ‘over 400 phones’ stolen at Afrochella in Ghana were traced to him (video)

“Over 400 phones” stolen at Afrochella has been traced to one phone seller who is now on the run.

Recall that many revellers who attended Afrochella in Ghana took to social media to say they were robbed of their phones.

Even American rapper, Meek Mill lost his phone at Afrochella.

Some began tracing their phones and the trace led them to the same location in Mallam Gbawe, a town in Ghana.

When locals visited the sceen with police, they found a box filled with stolen phones.

The phone seller is now on the run and the police has taken the stolen phones to the Gbawe LAFA police station.

Swipe below for videos showing the phones being retrieved from the phone seller’s place.