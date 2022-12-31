Russia-Ukraine: I regret inefficiency of United Nations to tackle the war

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has lamented the inefficiency of the body to tackle the war between Russia and its neigbour, Ukraine.

According to Guttteres the war in Ukraine has been “a very dramatic factor of inefficiency for the UN Security Council”, which has been paralysed by Russia’s veto power.

The United Nations has had its hands tied over the war in Ukraine because Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Guterres however said the war “demonstrated the enormous value of humanitarian action led by the UN.”

“The UN is probably the only platform that was able to seriously talk to both sides to try and solve not the war unfortunately but some specific problems that have dramatic impacts at the global level,” the UN secretary general told a press conference.

A UN-brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine in July allowed Ukrainian grain to enter world markets, averting a further surge in world food…