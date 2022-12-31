Two brothers arrested in Ogun for allegedly kidnapping woman and her 9-year-old son for ritual

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two brothers for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her 9-year-old son for ritual purposes.

The suspects, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde were arrested on Friday, December 30, following information received by policemen at Oja Odan Divisional Headquarters that the brothers were negotiating with a supposed buyer to sell two human beings either in parts or alive for money making ritual.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the supposed buyer informed the Baale of the community about the intention of the suspects, and the traditional ruler immediately notified the police.

“The supposed buyer was advised by the Police to play along with them in order to save the would-be victim,” the PPRO said.

“On the 27th of December 2022, the suspects called the supposed buyer and informed him that they have two human beings, a woman and her male child for…