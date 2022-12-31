YouTube star Keenan Cahill dies at 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synch videos with celebrities, has died at the age of 27.

Keenan, who was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, shared two weeks ago that he was undergoing open heart surgery on December 15.

Keenan’s manager, David Graham, told TMZ that there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support.

Keenan died Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, in a Chicago hospital after being taken off life support.

He had a huge following on social media. He was one of the first YouTube influencers to rack up over 500 million views on his channel.

Keenan worked with 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, David Guetta, Britney Spears, Jason Derulo, LMFAO, and Tyra Banks, among others.