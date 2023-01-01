Bandits abduct 63 villagers in Niger state, release 16 after collecting N14m ransom and two motorcycles

Bandits have abducted 63 people in three communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learned that 41 persons were abducted from Durmin, 14 from Jarmiya and eight from Pandogari.

According to the Nation, a source in Pandogari community disclosed that out of the 14 persons abducted in Jarmiya, eight were released after the terrorists collected N6 million and two motorcycles as ransom.

The source also said the terrorists were demanding N200,000 recharge cards for the release of the remaining six persons.

At Durmin, the terrorists collected N8 million from the families of eight captives while 33 others are said to still be in captivity.

It will be recalled that the people of Durmin had during the rainy season paid N20million levy to the bandits to allow them to farm only for the gunmen to return to the village last Thursday and abducted 41 people.