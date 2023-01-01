Blessing CEO and IVD spark relationship rumours

By
Headliners
-
1


Blessing CEO and IVD spark relationship rumours

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO and popular car dealer, IVD have sparked dating rumours.

 

This morning the social media influencer shared a man’s hand with her initials tattooed on it, claiming he’s her man and many of her followers said the man is IVD, real name Ikechukwu Ogbonna, whose wife, Bimbo, died about two months ago in a fire incident at their home during a fight with him.

 

Blessing CEO and IVD spark relationship rumours

Blessing CEO and IVD spark relationship rumours

 

Blessing defiantly defended IVD during the incident and was even dragged to the police by late Bimbo’s family.

 

Blessing CEO and IVD spark relationship rumours

 

If there’s now a relationship going on between them, we can’t confirm but swipe to see some things for yourself.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR