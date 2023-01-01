



Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honored with a title by her hometown, Abba, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. The renowned writer was given the title of Odeluwa — the writer of global acclaim. A video of the ceremony shows the author dancing at her conferment ceremony. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Chimamanda Adichie honoured by her hometown with the title of Odeluwa, the writer of global acclaim appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji